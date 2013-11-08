(Adds details, background)

* Net profit at 23.3 bln tenge

* Retail loans up 24.5 pct, corporate slightly down

* NPL still high in Kazakhstan, EBRD urges cbank action

By Mariya Gordeyeva

ALMATY, Nov 8 Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan's second largest bank by assets, reported a 19 percent rise in net profits for the first nine months of the year to 23.3 billion tenge ($152 million) thanks to a strong rise in retail lending.

The global financial crisis of 2008-09 forced many banks, including those in the former Soviet countries, to switch to retail lending as weak economies sapped corporate loan demand.

Banks rushed into providing mortgages, car loans, credit cards and consumer loans, some of them unsecured but offering high margins.

Kazkommertsbank said its retail lending increased by 24.5 percent in the first nine months of the year, boosting fees and commission income. At the same time, corporate loans slightly declined.

Retail loans now account for nearly 14 percent of Kazkommertsbank's assets, while corporate loans account for 86.3 percent, a fall of almost 3 percentage points since the end of last year.

However, non-performing loans in Kazakhstan, the second largest oil producer among ex-Soviet republics after Moscow, are higher than in Russia as the oil-rich Central Asian nation was over-exposed to bloated real estate markets and external borrowing during the latest crisis.

Kazkommertsbank said its non-performing loans ratio stood at 30.7 percent of its gross loan book as of Sept 30. It did not provide comparative figures, but the ratio stood at 29 percent at the end of last year.

Earlier this week the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development urged Kazakhstan's central bank to take more radical action to cut the high proportion of bad loans, as they are acting as a drag on the economy. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)