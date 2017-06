ALMATY, April 18 Kazkommertsbank , Kazakhstan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday its net profit was targeted to grow by 5-10 percent this year.

The bank said earlier on Wednesday that its net profit rose 7 percent to 23.5 billion tenge ($160 million) in 2011, within the range of the same 5-10 percent target it set in March 2011.