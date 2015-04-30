* Net profit down 55 pct at 23.7 bln tenge
* Operating expenses double to 64.9 bln tenge
* Assets, deposits up sharply after merger
ALMATY, April 30 Kazkommertsbank
(KKB), Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, reported a 55
percent fall in its 2014 net profit due to soaring operating
expenses after buying a stake in bailed-out BTA Bank.
KKB said net profit was 23.7 billion tenge ($127 million)
last year compared with 52.5 billion in 2014.
KKB bought a 46.5 percent stake in BTA from sovereign wealth
fund Samruk-Kazyna in the second quarter of 2014. Kazakh
businessman Kenes Rakishev also bought a 46.5 percent stake.
Samruk-Kazyna had bailed out BTA, the country's third
largest lender at the time, during the global financial crisis.
KKB's operating expenses doubled to 64.9 billion tenge by
the end of 2014 from 32.7 billion a year earlier.
KKB said its assets rose by 64 percent to 4.2 trillion tenge
last year, while total deposits increased by 34.6 percent to
nearly 2.3 trillion tenge.
($1 = 185.80 tenge)
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
editing by Jason Neely and Susan Thomas)