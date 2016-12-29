ALMATY Dec 29 Kazkommertsbank, Kazakhstan's biggest lender by assets, posted a pretax profit of 64.5 billion tenge ($193 million) on Thursday, compared with a pretax loss of 5.8 billion tenge in the same period of 2015.

The bank said its loan loss provisions for the period dropped to 23.2 billion tenge from 118.8 billion tenge a year earlier. It did not post net profit figures. ($1 = 333.28 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)