ALMATY, April 20 Kenges Rakishev, a Kazakh
businessman and son-in-law of defence minister Imangali
Tasmagambetov, has increased his stake in the country's largest
bank, Kazkommertsbank, the bank said on Wednesday.
Following the purchase of more shares from Nurzhan
Subkhanberdin, the bank's former chairman, and from the Central
Asian Investment Company, the bank said Rakishev's total stake
including indirect holdings now stands at 71.23 percent.
Rakishev last year increased his direct holdings in
Kazkommertsbank to 43.15 percent from 28.67 percent by
purchasing shares from Subkhanberdin and Central Asian
Investment Company, and had agreed to buy their remaining shares
before the end of the third quarter.
The move follows the departure of Kazkommertsbank's chief
executive Magzhan Auezov earlier this month and other changes in
the senior management.
Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Kazkommertsbank's long-term
rating to "CCC" from "B-" in January, saying it was likely to
require external capital support or debt restructuring to
restore its solvency after a sharp depreciation in the tenge
currency.
The bank, in turn, said that shareholders were ready to
strengthen its capital if necessary.
Forbes magazine describes Rakishev, 37, as Kazakhstan's 10th
richest man, with assets of $684 million.
His business interests include the industrial holding
company SAT & Company, where he is majority shareholder and
chairman. He is also a co-founder of Genesis Angels, a venture
capital fund for high-tech start-ups in Israel.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Greg Mahlich)