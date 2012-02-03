* National Fund may issue $4 bln bond for Kazmunaigas

* Subject to approval from Economic Policy Council

By Raushan Nurshayeva

ASTANA, Feb 3 Kazakhstan is set to use its windfall oil revenues to help state oil and gas company Kazmunaigas fund projects worth a total of $4 billion, the country's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna said on Friday.

"In the past month, the fund has worked out proposals on funding Kazmunaigas (projects) with a bond issue from the National Fund worth $4 billion and with maturity until 2015," Samruk-Kazyna head Umirzak Shukeyev told a news conference.

He said the bond would be used "in particular, to refinance debts linked to Kashagan and Rompetrol projects ... (which will) significantly improve the financial state of Kazmunaigas."

In 2005, Kazakhstan joined the Kashagan oil project in the Caspian, the world's biggest oil discovery since the 1960s, and has since doubled its stake to 16.8 percent.

Kashagan is expected to produce its first oil at the end of this year or in the first months of 2013.

In 2007, Kazmunaigas acquired Rompetrol, which is now its Romanian oil products arm. It said in March last year that it had invested around $800 million in Rompetrol's modernisation and intended to complete the refiner's upgrade by 2012.

Shukeyev said the proposals on borrowing from the fund, which holds state-run assets worth $90 billion, had yet to be approved by the Economic Policy Council, a consultative body headed by the prime minister that unites key economic ministers and the central bank head.

He said the proposed borrowing had already won approval from some council members.