BRIEF-OTP Bank Q1 profit beats forecast on higher revenue, low risk costs
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank says in Q1 earnings statement:
ASTANA, Sept 30 Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas (KMG) will sell 50 percent of its stake in the giant Kashagan oilfield to the country's sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna for $4.7 billion, KMG's head said on Wednesday.
KMG, which holds 16.81 percent in the offshore field, hopes to close the deal in November, Sauat Mynbayev told reporters.
He said Samruk was considering plans to borrow, including on foreign financial markets, to finance the purchase of KMG's stake.
(Reporting by Maria Gordeeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank says in Q1 earnings statement:
By Hanna Paul May 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to lower on Friday, with the Philippines declining for a third time this week on profit-taking, while Indonesia posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in three weeks. Asian stocks slipped, tracking Wall Street which was dragged down by a selloff in shares of department stores. Philippine stocks fell as much as 1.1 percent to their lowest in over a week, with real estate stocks declining the most.