ASTANA Aug 25 Kazakh state oil firm KazMunayGaz
has no immediate plans to make a new offer to the
minority shareholders of its London-listed upstream unit,
KazMunayGaz Chief Executive Sauat Mynbayev said on Thursday.
Minority shareholders of KazMunaiGas Exploration and
Production (KMG EP) this month rejected
KazMunayGaz's proposal to give the parent company more control
over its subsidiary and the option to sell their shares to
KazMunayGaz.
Asked if KazMunayGaz was preparing another offer, Mynbayev
said: "No, why should it be prepared? There are no (other)
offers. We have made this offer already and this is it, no
(more) offers."
KazMunayGaz has a 58 percent stake in KMG EP.
Minority shareholders, including Chinese sovereign wealth
fund China Investment Corporation, and funds overseen by
managers such as BlackRock, own 34 percent.
