* Offers to buy shares from minority shareholders
* Seeks changes to parent-subsidiary relationship
* Independent directors of subsidiary oppose idea
* Subsidiary has cash pile
(Adds details, background, updates GDR price movement)
By Olzhas Auyezov
ALMATY, June 17 KazMunayGaz offered to
buy out minority shareholders of Kazmunaigas Exploration and
Production (KMG EP) on Friday as part of a
move to tighten control over the London-listed subsidiary.
However, independent directors of the subsidiary urged
shareholders to reject the proposal, saying it "undermines
corporate governance commitments" and "significantly
undervalues" the firm.
Kazakhstan's national oil company offered $47.28 per common
share, or $7.88 per global depository receipt (GDR).
The GDRs surged 5.9 percent to $7.41 after the announcement.
KazMunayGaz (KMG NC) made the offer as part of a broader
proposal to amend KMG EP's charter and an agreement governing
the relationship between the two companies. The share purchase
offer is conditional on the passing of those amendments, which
would give KMG NC greater operational control over KMG EP.
KMG NC "believes that these changes are crucial to reduce
bureaucracy and duplication, optimise cost and improve focus and
decision-making, thereby promoting a turnaround in the
operational performance of KMG EP," it said in a circular.
The state-owned firm said it was not seeking to
significantly increase its stake in the subsidiary and was
committed to maintaining its stock exchange listing, but the
offer to buy shares was not capped.
Responding to the offer in a separate statement, independent
directors of KMG EP advised caution.
"KMG EP's independent non-executive directors strongly
recommend that all independent shareholders vote against the
resolutions proposed by KMG NC," KMG EP said.
Upstream-focused KMG EP is sitting on a cash pile of more
than $3 billion while indebted parent KMG NC narrowly averted
default last year. Kazakhstan's central bank effectively printed
the equivalent of $4 billion to bail it out.
Voting on the offer, worth $1.163 billion according to
Thomson Reuters data, and the legal amendments is expected to
take place at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Aug. 3.
The move follows complaints from some minority shareholders
about financial pressure put on KMG EP by its parent company and
the government.
Floated 10 years ago, KMG EP enjoys a high degree of
autonomy thanks to the current relationship agreement and the
presence of three powerful independent directors on its board.
KMG NC has a 58 percent stake in KMG EP. Minority
shareholders, including Chinese sovereign wealth fund China
Investment Corporation, and funds overseen by managers such as
BlackRock, own 34 percent.
