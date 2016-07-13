(Adds KazMunayGaz chairman's FT interview)
ALMATY, July 13 Kazakh national oil firm
KazMunayGaz has tweaked the terms of its proposal
aimed at tightening control over a London-listed subsidiary,
yielding to pressure from a giant fund which represents China, a
major investor in the Central Asian nation.
KazMunayGaz is now offering $9.00 per global depository
receipt of Kazmunaigas Exploration and Production
(KMG EP), up from $7.88 per GDR in the original offer.
KMG EP GDRs closed at $7.95 on Wednesday.
KazMunayGaz made the offer as part of a broader proposal to
amend KMG EP's charter and an agreement governing the
relationship between the two companies.
On Wednesday, KazMunayGaz also said it would amend its
proposal so that KazMunayGaz will not have a veto over future
nominations of KMG EP independent non-executive directors.
It said the amendments were made in response to feedback
from minority investors in KMG EP.
KazMunayGaz Chairman Frank Kuijlaars told the Financial
Times on Wednesday that giving up the veto was a concession to
Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation which
owns about 11 percent of KMG EP common stock.
"That was their number one concern," he said. "We said let's
give in, let's recognise this. Giving up a veto doesn't mean you
cannot challenge certain decisions."
KMG EP independent directors strongly opposed the original
proposal made in June and urged minorities to vote against it at
a meeting on Aug. 3.
Upstream-focused KMG EP is sitting on a cash pile of more
than $3 billion, while its indebted parent narrowly averted
default last year. Kazakhstan's central bank effectively printed
the equivalent of $4 billion to bail it out.
Floated 10 years ago, KMG EP enjoys a high degree of
autonomy thanks to the current relationship agreement and the
presence of three powerful independent directors on its board.
KMG NC has a 58 percent stake in KMG EP. Minority
shareholders, including funds overseen by managers such as
BlackRock, own 34 percent, although some of those are
non-voting preference shares.
Eastern neighbour China is one of Kazakhstan's main trading
partners and the fourth-biggest foreign investor in the
minerals-rich former Soviet republic, after the Netherlands,
Britain and the United States.
Total Chinese investment in Kazakhstan stood at $14.7
billion as of March 31, according to Kazakhstan central bank
data. That includes a purchase by China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC) of a stake in the giant Kashagan offshore oil
project.
