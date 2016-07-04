(Adds context)
ALMATY, July 4 Kazakh oil producer KazMunaiGas
Exploration and Production (KMG EP) has
stabilised its cash flow, it said on Monday, as oil prices
recover.
In a statement on Monday, KMG EP said it was cash flow
neutral in May and posted a consolidated net income of 1.793
billion tenge (about $5 million) in January-May. It did not
provide a comparative figure for 2015.
Parent company KazMunayGaz (KMG NC) asked KMG EP's minority
investors last month to give it greater control over the
London-listed upstream subsidiary and said it was necessary for
a turnaround in the operational performance of KMG EP.
Independent directors at KMG EP have urged shareholders to
vote against the proposal at a meeting in August, saying it
would weaken corporate governance.
Kazakhstan's national oil company has a 58 percent stake in
KMG EP. Minority shareholders, including Chinese sovereign
wealth fund China Investment Corporation, and funds overseen by
managers including BlackRock own 34 percent.
