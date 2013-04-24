ALMATY, April 24 Kazakhstan's state oil company
KazMunaiGas plans two Eurobond issues worth a total of up to
$10.5 billion and opened books for bids on Wednesday, its lead
manager and bookrunner Halyk Finance said on Wednesday.
The first issue of the dollar-denominated bonds, with a
nominal value of no less than $500 million, will have maturity
of 10 years with a yield guidance of below 4.65 percent annual,
Halyk Finance said in a statement posted on the Kazakhstan Stock
Exchange.
The second issue, with a nominal value of no less than $500
million, will have maturity of 30-years with yield guidance of
below 6.0 percent annual, it said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Keiron Henderson)