ALMATY, April 24 Kazakhstan's state oil company KazMunaiGas plans two Eurobond issues worth a total of up to $10.5 billion and opened books for bids on Wednesday, its lead manager and bookrunner Halyk Finance said on Wednesday.

The first issue of the dollar-denominated bonds, with a nominal value of no less than $500 million, will have maturity of 10 years with a yield guidance of below 4.65 percent annual, Halyk Finance said in a statement posted on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

The second issue, with a nominal value of no less than $500 million, will have maturity of 30-years with yield guidance of below 6.0 percent annual, it said. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Keiron Henderson)