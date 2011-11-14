(Adds detail)

* Nine-month net profit 165 billion tenge

* Average Brent crude price up 46 percent

* Strike to cost 8.5 pct of planned output

ALMATY, Nov 14 KazMunaiGas Exploration Production posted a 5 percent rise in nine-month net profit, as strong crude prices offset a decline in production due to a long-running strike.

The London-listed arm of Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas said January-September net profit rose to 165 billion tenge ($1.13 billion). Earnings per share rose 6 percent to 2,280 tenge, or $2.6 per global depositary receipt.

The company said on Monday the average price of Brent crude in the period was $112 a barrel, up 46 percent compared with the 2010 period.

Emergency power cuts at fields in western Kazakhstan and a strike at its Uzenmunaigas unit hit consolidated production, which fell 7 percent to 9.21 million tonnes, or 250,000 barrels per day.

KazMunaiGas EP said it expected to produce 1.15 million tonnes, or 8.5 percent, less crude this year than it had originally planned. It said the production process at the Uzenmunaigas field had been "normalised".

Its crude oil exports declined 37 percent in the third quarter as a result of the strike.

In financial terms, overall crude sales in the first nine months rose 23 percent to 536 billion tenge, as higher prices offset the decline in output. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Dan Lalor)