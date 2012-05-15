(Adds details)

ALMATY, May 15 Kazakh oil producer KazMunaiGas Exploration Production said on Tuesday net profit rose 27 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2012 due mainly to higher oil prices.

KMG EP, the London-listed unit of Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas, said net profit in the first three months of the year totalled 75 billion tenge, or $508 million. Earnings per global depositary receipt rose by 32 percent to $1.2.

The company said its revenues grew by 8 percent to 207 billion tenge ($1.4 billion) due to a 14 percent increase in the average realised price of its oil, which was offset by reduced export volumes.

The average price of a barrel of Brent crude in the first three months of the year was $119, or 12 percent more than a year earlier, the company said.

KazMunaiGas EP produced 3.03 million tonnes of crude oil, or 249,000 barrels per day, in the first three months of 2012. This was 5 percent less than in the same period of last year, due to bad weather at oilfields in western Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan holds about 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves and is the largest former Soviet oil producer after Russia. Foreign companies control a significant proportion of the 80 million tonnes of oil produced in Kazakhstan last year. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; editing by James Jukwey)