ALMATY Oct 18 KazMunaiGas Exploration
Production has trimmed its output forecast
for its largest Kazakh oilfields after bad weather and the
residual effects of a labour dispute contributed to a 1 percent
decline in nine-month output.
KazMunaiGas EP, the London-listed arm of Kazakh state oil
and gas company KazMunaiGas, said on Thursday it produced 9.11
million tonnes (246,000 barrels per day) of crude in the
January-September period.
It did not give a reason for the decline, but has previously
attributed a decline in first-half output to bad weather and the
residual effects of wells being idle after a protracted labour
dispute last year, which ended in deadly riots in December.
KMG EP forecast combined production at its major fields in
western Kazakhstan, Uzenmunaigas and Embamunaigas, would be 7.7
million tonnes (156,000 barrels per day) in 2012, down from an
earlier forecast of 7.92 million tonnes.
Production at Embamunaigas would be flat, the company said,
while output at the larger Uzenmunaigas unit - epicentre of last
year's labour dispute - would fall to 4.9 million tonnes in 2012
from an earlier forecast of 5.1 million tonnes.
KMG EP did not officially revise its 2012 full-year
production forecast of 13.01 million tonnes, although the Uzen
revision is likely to push the overall number lower.
The company said its share in nine-month production from the
Kazgermunai, CCEL and PetroKazakhstan Inc joint ventures, at
3.31 million tonnes, was roughly the same as in the
corresponding period of last year.