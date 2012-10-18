ALMATY Oct 18 KazMunaiGas Exploration Production has trimmed its output forecast for its largest Kazakh oilfields after bad weather and the residual effects of a labour dispute contributed to a 1 percent decline in nine-month output.

KazMunaiGas EP, the London-listed arm of Kazakh state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas, said on Thursday it produced 9.11 million tonnes (246,000 barrels per day) of crude in the January-September period.

It did not give a reason for the decline, but has previously attributed a decline in first-half output to bad weather and the residual effects of wells being idle after a protracted labour dispute last year, which ended in deadly riots in December.

KMG EP forecast combined production at its major fields in western Kazakhstan, Uzenmunaigas and Embamunaigas, would be 7.7 million tonnes (156,000 barrels per day) in 2012, down from an earlier forecast of 7.92 million tonnes.

Production at Embamunaigas would be flat, the company said, while output at the larger Uzenmunaigas unit - epicentre of last year's labour dispute - would fall to 4.9 million tonnes in 2012 from an earlier forecast of 5.1 million tonnes.

KMG EP did not officially revise its 2012 full-year production forecast of 13.01 million tonnes, although the Uzen revision is likely to push the overall number lower.

The company said its share in nine-month production from the Kazgermunai, CCEL and PetroKazakhstan Inc joint ventures, at 3.31 million tonnes, was roughly the same as in the corresponding period of last year.