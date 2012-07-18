ALMATY, July 18 KazMunaiGas Exploration
Production on Wednesday cut its output
forecast for its largest Kazakh oilfield, after bad weather and
the residual effects of a labour dispute led to a decline in
six-month output.
KazMunaiGas EP, the London-listed arm of Kazakh state oil
and gas company KazMunaiGas, produced 6.06 million tonnes
(248,000 barrels per day) of crude in the first half of 2012,
down 4 percent from the same period last year.
In a statement, the company attributed the decline to a
reduction in output at its Uzenmunaigas unit in western
Kazakhstan, scene of a protracted industrial dispute last year
that erupted into deadly riots in the nearby town of Zhanaozen.
Production at Uzenmunaigas was hit by the residual effect of
wells having been idle during this dispute, the company said, as
well as adverse weather conditions in the first quarter of this
year and obsolete infrastructure and equipment.
KazMunaiGas EP said it expected production at the Uzen field
to reach 5.1 million tonnes in 2012, down from an earlier
forecast of 5.8 million tonnes. In the first six months of 2012,
the subsidiary produced 2.47 million tonnes.
The company forecast combined production at its major Kazakh
units, Uzenmunaigas and Embamunaigas, would reach 7.92 million
tonnes in 2012. It had earlier forecast full-year output of 8.62
million tonnes.
KazMunaiGas EP did not officially revise its 2012 full-year
production forecast of 13.01 million tonnes, although the Uzen
revision is likely to push the overall number lower.
The company said its share in first-half production from the
Kazgermunai, CCEL and PetroKazakhstan Inc joint ventures rose by
1 percent year-on-year to 2.22 million tonnes, or 92,000 barrels
per day. Their full-year output plans are unchanged, it said.
(Reporting by Robin Paxton; editing by James Jukwey)