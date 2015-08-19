(Adds dropped word in headline)
ALMATY Aug 19 Kazakhstan's gas pipeline
monopoly KazTransGas has signed an agreement with a group of
Chinese banks for a syndicated loan worth a total of $2.5
billion to help fund a natural gas project, the company said on
Wednesday.
The loan, to be repaid in 2028, was arranged by China
Development Bank Corp and Bank of China, KazTransGas said in a
statement. It said the credit resources "had been attracted at
the most advantageous terms", but gave no further detail.
The funds will be used to complete construction of the
Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent pipeline in southern Kazakhstan, the first
stretch of which was built in September 2013.
This pipeline is part of a network carrying gas from
post-Soviet central Asia, mainly from Turkmenistan, to China.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Holmes)