SEOUL Nov 21 South Korea's central bank
should consider lending foreign exchange to commercial banks to
reduce foreign exchange funding costs and cushion them from
external financial shocks, KB Financial Group's
chairman said on Monday.
"Even if the capital adequacy and asset quality of financial
institutions is good, dollar availability still exposes Korean
banks to funding risks," Euh Yoon-dae said in a speech on global
financial regulation in Seoul.
Euh said although technically the central bank now considers
its about $310 billion foreign reserves untouchable by domestic
banks, tapping them could help local banks facing issues in
dollar funding due to paying higher premiums than their foreign
peers.
Euh voiced concerns that local equity and foreign exchange
markets could still be impacted severely by international
turmoil sparked by factors like Europe's debt crisis.
Local banks built up $3.6 billion in committed foreign
currency credit lines to stave off possible foreign currency
liquidity problems, the country's top financial watchdog said
earlier, calling for diversification of their foreign currency
borrowings away from the United States and
Europe.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)