Jan 13 KB Home, the No. 5 U.S. homebuilder, said it expected a "significant" drop in gross margins in the quarter ending Feb. 28, sending down its shares along with those of its competitors.

The company, which reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue as it sold more homes at higher prices, said margins in the first quarter would be squeezed by higher costs for labor and materials and increased sales incentives.

"We do not expect to reach our housing gross profit margin goal of 20 percent in 2015," Chief Executive Jeff Mezger said on a conference call.

The company's adjusted gross housing profit margin was 18.7 percent in 2014, up from 18.4 percent in 2013.

Adjusted margin for the fourth quarter fell to 18.7 percent from 19.8 percent year earlier.

The company said demand softened in some of its markets and pricing pressure increased due to competition.

"The inland areas of California were quite a bit softer than they have been while the coastal areas held very well," Mezger said.

U.S. housing market recovery remained constrained last year by sluggish wage growth and stringent lending practices and led to choppy demand.

Several homebuilders had to offer discounts to boost sales in the face of sluggish demand.

However, Mezger expects margins to improve in the second quarter from the preceding quarter.

KB Home's shares fell as much as 18 percent to $13.55 after initially rising on the upbeat results.

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc, the biggest U.S. homebuilder by number of homes sold, were down 4.8 percent in early afternoon trading, while those of No. 2 Lennar Corp were down 2.6 percent.

Up to Monday's close, KB Home's shares had fallen about 8 percent in the past 12 months.