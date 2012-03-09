BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SEOUL, March 9 South Korea's top mortgage lender KB Financial Group Inc has picked HSBC Holdings Plc to advise on its interest in ING Groep NV's Asia insurance operations, the Korean Economic Daily said in an unsourced report on Friday.
KB's chairman said last month that the firm was interested in buying ING's South Korean operations and was willing to find a partner if the entire Asia-Pacific operations of ING were put on sale as a package.
KB was not immediately available to comment.
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.