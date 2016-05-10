BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 KB No.6 Special Purpose Acquisition Company :
* To change its name to Thumbage Co., Ltd., effective May 13
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/zfSXsR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.