SEOUL Feb 9 South Korea's KB Financial Group swung to a profit in the fourth quarter, but its results fell short of expectations on rising provisioning costs.

KB, the parent of the country's top lender Kookmin Bank, on Thursday reported a 219 billion won net profit for the October to December quarter, versus a net loss of 341 billion a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast for a 351.4 billion won profit from 17 analysts in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

StarMine SmartEstimate, which places more weight on recent forecasts by top-rated analysts, forecast a lower profit at 243.1 billion won.

KB said its loan-loss provisioning rose to 507 billion won from 288 billion won in the preceding quarter.