BRUSSELS Jan 18 Belgian bank and insurance
group KBC said on Friday it had placed $1 billion of
contingent capital notes with institutions and rich individuals
after an offer than was eight times oversubscribed.
The notes will carry a coupon of 8 percent and have a
maturity of 10 years with an optional call at year five. They
were sold across Europe and Asia.
J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs International and Morgan Stanley were mandated as Joint
Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers, and KBC Bank acted as Joint
Lead Manager.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Ben Deighton)