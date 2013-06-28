BRIEF-Hulic Reit acquires trusted beneficial rights of 3 properties for 12,000 mln yen
* Says it has acquired trusted beneficial rights of three properties in Tokyo, Japan, for 12,000 million yen in all
PRAGUE, June 28 KBC's Czech unit CSOB said on Friday it would pay a 13.3 billion crown ($665.57 million) dividend from 2012 profit and also raise core capital by 8.0 billion crowns to repay subordinated debt, strengthening its Core Tier 1 ratio.
The capital increase will come from KBC, CSOB's sole shareholder, CSOB investor relations chief Robert Keller said.
CSOB also said it would retain 2.4 billion crowns in profit. CSOB's Core Tier 1 ratio was 13.8 percent at the end of the first quarter. ($1 = 19.9830 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)
March 31 Southwest Securities International Securities Ltd
* Polish state-run bank BOS reports FY 2016 net loss of 60.1 million zlotys ($15.24 million) versus loss of 51.1 million zlotys a year ago