PRAGUE Nov 14 Net profit at Czech lender CSOB dropped 7 percent to 10.8 billion crowns ($535.04 million) in the first nine months of 2013, the KBC-owned bank said on Thursday.

Net interest income fell 4 percent in that period, hit by a low interest rate environment as the Czech central bank has kept its base rate near zero for the past year.

Impairments on loans and receivables were down 7 percent in the nine-month period, CSOB, the country's second biggest bank by assets, said.

The bank's loan portfolio increased 6 percent, passing the 500 billion crown mark, boosted by mortgage lending, as well as corporate and SME lending.

With interest rates at 0.05 percent for the past year, the Czech central bank launched crown sales on the open market for the first time in over a decade last Thursday to weaken the currency and help counteract a slowdown in inflation. ($1 = 20.1854 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)