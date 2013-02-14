BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
PRAGUE Feb 14 The Czech Republic's largest bank CSOB, a unit of KBC, reported a 37 percent rise in 2012 net profit to 15.29 billion crowns ($810.19 million) on Thursday, boosted by the sale of a minority stake in an insurance unit.
The lender said it also saw a profit jump in 2012 after taking charges on Greek bond holdings the year before. CSOB sold its remaining exposure to Greek, Spanish and Italian sovereign debt, totalling 2.9 billion crowns, in 2012, it said.
The bank's loan portfolio grew 8 percent in 2012, mainly due to a rise in mortgage lending and corporate loans. Deposits rose 3 percent last year.
($1 = 18.8721 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Birrane)
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.