* Q2 underlying net profit 372 mln euros vs 354 mln expected

* Takes 1.2 bln euros impairment on assets for sale

* Irish loan loss provisions fall in Q2

BRUSSELS, Aug 7 Belgian financial group KBC on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected underlying net profit, driven by a good performance in its core domestic and central European banking and insurance businesses.

In central and eastern Europe, KBC said loan loss provisions fell, sending underlying net profit up 60 percent from the first three months of the year.

In Belgium, KBC said customer deposits increased 5 percent compared to the previous quarter and mortgage loans boosted loan volumes.

Underlying net profit in the second quarter was 372 million euros ($461.76 million), down from the 455 million recorded in the first quarter but above the 354 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The group said it made an overall net loss of 539 million euros in the second quarter, caused by a 1.2 billion euros impairment on its businesses that are currently in the process of being sold.

Though KBC has made all of the main divestments it agreed to with European regulators in exchange for the financial aid it received from Belgium at the height of the credit crisis, it still needs to sell smaller units in Belgium, Germany, Russia and Serbia.

KBC said the negative capital impact would be reversed entirely once the divestments are closed.

KBC said it recorded 136 million euros in loan loss provisions in its Irish business, down from 195 million in the first quarter.

The group repeated its guidance that Irish loan loss-provisions should be between 500-600 million euros for 2012.

Irish house prices fell by 1.1 percent in June after posting their first rise since 2007 in the previous month, data showed in late July, dampening hopes the market had hit bottom.

KBC said it reduced its exposure to sovereign debt in the peripheral euro zone countries to 2.3 billion euros from 4.4 billion at the end of the first quarter.