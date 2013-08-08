BRUSSELS Aug 8 Belgian financial group KBC reported a better-than-expected net result in the second quarter of 2013, helped by a strong showing of its Belgian home market, the group said on Thursday.

Net income in the second quarter was 517 million euros ($688.59 million), ahead of the 372 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts. The group had posted a loss in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)