BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
BRUSSELS Feb 14 Belgian financial group KBC reported better-than-expected profits for the final quarter of 2012, supported by a strong performance of its Eastern European business where impairment levels were low, the group said on Thursday.
Underlying net profit for the fourth quarter came in at 309 million euros ($415.19 million), ahead of the 273 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
KBC said it would propose a gross dividend of 1.00 euro per share this year, but would not pay out next year. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.