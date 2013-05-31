PARIS/BRUSSELS May 31 The French prosecutor's
office has begun proceedings to charge Belgian bank KBC
with fraud over its handling of toxic loans that went sour
during the 2008 financial crisis, a source in the prosecutor's
office said.
The charges are linked to a lawsuit filed by Paris-based
money manager Shanti Asset Management against KBC in 2008, which
alleged the bank did not keep its promise to replace assets
backing a complex repackaged debt security known as a
collateralised debt obligation (CDO), daily Le Figaro reported.
KBC said it was aware of the case but declined to comment
further.
Many major banks have fought legal battles over debt
instruments that blew up during the financial crisis. KBC has
been sued before over allegedly missold CDOs, though it has
often managed to reach settlements.
A hearing is due in October, the prosecutor's office said.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe in Paris and Philip Blenkinsop in
Brussels; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Holmes)