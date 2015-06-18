BUDAPEST, June 18 Hungarian bank K&H, part of Belgian bancassurer KBC Group, expects rising demand for home loans due to pent-up demand, record-low interest rates and a stronger economy, a top executive said on Thursday.

The bank expects the volume of home sales in Hungary to rise to about 200,000 transactions this year, nearly double the 107,000 deals seen last year. That would bring the number of home sales on a par with pre-crisis levels, K&H said.

"The stock of home loans has shrunk for years as repayments outpaced new issuance," Deputy Chief Executive Agnes Baba told a press briefing.

But since the market turned around last year, "the loan demand of households is growing week by week," she added.

Baba said lending volumes were lifted in part by the higher number of home sales but also by a growing number of borrowers seeking to refinance their existing mortgages to take advantage of lower interest rates on offer.

The majority of home sales so far this year went to cash buyers, the bank said, adding, however, that this could indicate the start of a more general improvement in the market.

Hungarian banks issued mortgages worth 250 billion forints last year, the lender said, adding that it expected the volume of new mortgages issued to rise to about 300 billion this year.

K&H has a market share of over 15 percent of new mortgages issued this year while its loan-to-deposit ratio stands at about 60 percent.

Banks in Hungary have been squeezed for years as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government imposed one of Europe's highest bank levies and making other demands to help debt-laden households and avoid painful austerity measures.

Earlier this week Hungary made good on a pledge to start cutting the punitive levy from next year in the hope that banks will begin to lend more, boosting economic growth.

Even after that landmark deal, however, a top banker said Hungary's banks face a bumpier path than they may have expected to fix ties with Orban's government, which has struggled to stem a loss of support to the far-right Jobbik party.

KBC's local rivals include OTP Bank, Austria's Erste Bank and Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit and state-owned MKB Bank. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Greg Mahlich)