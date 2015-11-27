TATA, Hungary Nov 27 K&H Group, the Hungarian
unit of Belgian bancassurer KBC Groep, is not
interested in bidding for a stake in state-owned MKB Bank
, K&H's chief executive told Reuters on Friday.
The National Bank of Hungary took control of loss-making MKB
after Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government bought it from
Germany's BayernLB late last year. The central bank has been
transforming MKB to prepare for its privatisation by cutting
costs and spinning off distressed assets.
On Tuesday, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said the central
bank aimed to create an ownership structure for MKB, Hungary's
sixth-largest bank by assets based on 2014 data, that included
both foreign and domestic investors.
"For us it would not make sense to buy a minority stake in
another financial institution," K&H Chief Executive Hendrik
Scheerlinck told Reuters in response to a question on the
sidelines of a press briefing.
"As K&H, we are already the second-largest bank in this
country, so it would only make sense if we would be able to
acquire a bank or a portfolio as a whole and integrate it into
our bank," he said. "In that sense we are not interested and
will not be bidding for a part of MKB."
The central bank aims to sell all of MKB Bank, or at least
51 percent, deputy governor Nagy has said. He has added it wants
MKB to be listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange within three to
four years regardless of who buys it.
Hungary's OTP Bank, central Europe's largest
independent lender, has already said it was not interested in
buying MKB Bank.
Other major banks in Hungary include Austria's Erste Bank
and Raiffeisen, Italy's Intesa SanPaolo
and UniCredit as well as state-owned Budapest
Bank, a former unit of GE Capital.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)