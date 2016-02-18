BRUSSELS Feb 18 Belgian financial group KBC reported a net profit below analysts' expectations on Thursday as the company took a goodwill impairment on its operations in Bulgaria and Slovakia.

Net profit still almost doubled from a year earlier to 862 million euros ($960.5 million) in the fourth quarter, below the 1.228 billion expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

The group said the impairment was taken because of lower value of its CSOB unit in Slovakia as well as CIBANK and DZI Insurance in Bulgaria, adding the impairment would not affect capital ratios.

($1 = 0.8974 euros)