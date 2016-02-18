(Adds details on unit performance)

BRUSSELS Feb 18 Belgium's KBC reported a fourth-quarter net profit below market expectations on Thursday as the bank and insurance group took an impairment on its operations in Bulgaria and Slovakia.

The group said 344 million euros ($383.3 million)of goodwill impairment was taken because of a lower value of its CSOB unit in Slovakia as well as CIBANK and DZI Insurance in Bulgaria, adding the impairment would not affect capital ratios.

The group made smaller profits in its Belgian home market in the fourth quarter than a year earlier as it recorded a lower income from interest as well as reduced fees and commissions.

While the result in the Czech Republic, its other main market, was broadly stable compared to last year, it made a profit in its international business which was still loss-making in 2014.

KBC said its capital ratio, based on Basel 3 rules, was 14.9 percent at the end of the year, an increase of 0.6 percentage points in spite of having paid back the remainder of state support received during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The company paid back 2 billion euros to the Flemish region together with a 50 percent penalty at the end of 2015, left over from a total of 7 billion euros it received from Belgium and the region of Flanders.

Because of a tax gain related to the liquidation of its U.S. unit, which KBC had already announced in the third quarter, net profit still almost doubled from a year earlier for the group as a whole.

The 862 million euros ($960.5 million) net profit recorded in the fourth quarter was below the 1.228 billion expected in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)