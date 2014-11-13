PRAGUE Nov 13 Net profit at KBC's CSOB unit, the largest bank in the Czech Republic, dropped 14 percent to 3.3 billion crowns ($148.93 million) in the third quarter, hit by a slight decline in operating income and higher operating costs.

The bank also said one-off gains last year and negative one-off items this year impacted the quarterly result. Risk costs remained low and lending stayed strong with the portfolio growing 7 percent year-on-year, it said.

CSOB's Tier 1 capital ratio stood well above regulatory norms at 17.7 percent. Return of equity was down 2.3 percentage points year-on-year to 17.2 percent.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)