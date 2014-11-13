BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
PRAGUE Nov 13 Net profit at KBC's CSOB unit, the largest bank in the Czech Republic, dropped 14 percent to 3.3 billion crowns ($148.93 million) in the third quarter, hit by a slight decline in operating income and higher operating costs.
The bank also said one-off gains last year and negative one-off items this year impacted the quarterly result. Risk costs remained low and lending stayed strong with the portfolio growing 7 percent year-on-year, it said.
CSOB's Tier 1 capital ratio stood well above regulatory norms at 17.7 percent. Return of equity was down 2.3 percentage points year-on-year to 17.2 percent.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: