BUDAPEST, Sept 9 A Hungarian court mostly rejected on Tuesday a lawsuit brought by the local unit of Belgian KBC to challenge a new law mandating refunds to clients on loans.

The first-degree ruling is open to appeal.

Judge Maria Maka said some types of cost rises implemented in loan contracts this year met the requirement of fairness, however, in other cases the court rejected the bank's lawsuit.

The refunds, which the government says are to compensate clients for past unfair lending practices, could cost the bank sector in Hungary up to 900 billion Hungarian forints, the central bank has estimated. Banks have challenged the legislation in court. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)