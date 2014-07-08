BRUSSELS, July 8 Belgian financial group KBC
said on Tuesday that it would set aside 162 million
euros ($220.98 million) in the second quarter against potential
losses that might be caused by a new Hungarian law on foreign
currency loans.
On Friday, Hungary's parliament adopted the new law, seeking
to compensate bank clients for unfavourable past adjustments on
their foreign currency denominated loans.
The result of the law was that foreign exchange rate margins
in consumer loans were void and spreads would have to be
retroactively corrected, KBC said.
KBC said there could still be an additional impact of 70
million euros, depending on how regulators calculated the amount
clients were deemed to have overpaid.
The group said it remained committed to the Hungarian market
and that even accounting for the hit it was about to take, its
Hungarian unit remained well capitalised.
Austria's Erste Group, emerging Europe's
third-biggest lender, said late on Thursday it could post a
record net loss of up to 1.6 billion euros this year, also
partially due to Hungary.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)