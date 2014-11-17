BUDAPEST Nov 17 Hungary's relief scheme for
mortgage borrowers and new loan regulations could cost its banks
120 billion forints ($490.18 million) each year, the local unit
of Belgian lender KBC said.
The country's banking sector has faced a raft of punitive
taxes and charges since the financial crisis. Prime Minister
Viktor Orban wants to eliminate the originally low-interest
foreign currency loans, most of them denominated in Swiss
francs, which many Hungarian families took out prior to 2008,
when exchange rates were more favourable.
Hungary passed a law in September forcing banks to refund
household borrowers up to 1 trillion forints. Shrinking loan
books and lower interest rates will also eat into banks'
earnings.
"Our interest income would decrease by a little bit more
than 10 percent," said Hendrik Scheerlinck, chief executive of
KBC's Hungarian unit, K&H.
K&H reported a net profit of 7.9 billion forints in the
third quarter. But for the first nine months, it was still in
the red, largely due to provisions for the settlement of
household mortgages.
The central bank said last week lenders in Hungary would see
profitability decline further as a result of the new regulations
governing how banks can modify interest rates and other
conditions of their loans.
(1 US dollar = 244.81 Hungarian forint)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)