BRUSSELS Oct 8 Belgian banking group KBC said on Monday that it was not an option to sell its Irish business KBC Bank Ireland, a largely non-retail bank with a sizeable residential mortgage business.

"It is presently not an option to sell our Irish business," Chief Executive Johan Thijs told a press conference on Monday.

KBC recorded 136 million euros in loan loss provisions in its Irish business during the second quarter, down from 195 million in the first quarter.