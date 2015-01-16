BUDAPEST Jan 16 KBC Bank 's Hungarian
unit said on Friday that it had already closed its CHF/EUR
position linked to the conversion of its foreign currency
mortgage stock and only had a limited exposure.
The Hungarian central bank provided euro liquidity for the
bank sector last year for the conversion of the mortgages, most
of which were denominated in Swiss francs.
KBC's Hungarian unit, K&H Bank, also said in an emailed
reply to Reuters questions that the share of Swiss franc loans
in its corporate loan book was very small.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)