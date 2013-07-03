BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
BRUSSELS, July 3 Belgian lender KBC said on Wednesday it will pay back part of the regional aid it received during the financial crisis, just a day after it announced the payment would be delayed due to an issue with loans to shareholders.
The Belgian regulator had said KBC must transfer part of the loans made to shareholders Cera and KBC Ancora to other financial institutions before it is allowed to pay back the regional aid.
KBC said it has now reached a deal to transfer loans worth 300 million euros ($391.04 million) made to KBC Ancora to another financial institution, clearing the way for it to pay back 1.17 billion euros of state aid to the Flemish region. ($1 = 0.7672 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton, Editing by Ethan Bilby)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.