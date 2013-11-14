* Sees Q4 Irish provision of 775 mln euros

* Forecasts 150-200 mln in 2014, 50-100 in 2015, 2016

* Underlying net profit 457 mln euros vs 380 mln euros expected

* Shares up 3.5 pct, best performer among European banks (Adds shares, more on Irish clean-up, underlying profit)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 Belgian financial services group KBC said it would need to set aside far less in future to cover potential losses on Irish loans after revealing a hefty 775 million euro ($1.04 billion) provision for the fourth quarter.

The group said it was making the higher than expected provision as it sought to clean up its books ahead of a health check of European banks.

KBC has been hit by the property crash in Ireland, where it has 15.5 billion euros of outstanding residential mortgages and loans to developers and companies, but said it would be profitable in the country from 2016.

It said it expected provisions of 150-200 million euros in 2014 to cover potential losses on Irish mortgages and loans, and between 50 and 100 million euros in Irish provisions in both 2015 and 2016.

Shares in KBC, which received 7 billion euros of Belgian state aid during the financial crisis in 2008-2009, hit a five-year high after the group announced the smaller provisions going forward and easily beat forecasts with a 23 percent rise in net profit for the quarter.

Euro zone banks are expected to issue more debt, increase loan provisions and speed up asset sales while the European Central Bank conducts its asset quality review (AQR) of risks at 128 lenders before it takes over supervising them next year.

"KBC is taking this upfront. It means there shouldn't be any nasty surprise from AQR 12 months down the line," said Dirk Peeters, banking analyst at Bank Degroof.

KBC shares jumped as much as 4.2 percent to 41.00 euros, making them the strongest performers in the STOXX 600 European banking index, which was up 0.2 percent.

The group said the additional provisions this year were due to reclassifying 2 billion euros of Irish restructured mortgages as more likely to default.

It was also expecting a slower-than-expected recovery of small businesses in Ireland, leading to greater impairments on its corporate loans.

The group had previously forecast a loan-loss provision of between 300 and 400 million euros for the whole year. It took 286 million euros of loan loss impairment for KBC Bank Ireland in the first nine months.

The new provisions come even as Irish residential property prices rose by their fastest annual rate in six years in September, although they are still more than 45 percent down on peak 2007 levels.

KBC reported an underlying net profit of 457 million euros, substantially for the fourth quarter, much higher than the 380 million euros forecast by a Reuters poll.

KBC increased net interest income, sold more non-life insurance and face lower provisions in Belgium, its biggest market.

The group said it was still on course to pay off state aid by 2020, although it has the option of accelerating repayments.

KBC sold a series of assets, under an agreement with the European Commission, to focus on its main markets Belgium, the Czech Republic as well as smaller interests in Bulgaria, Hungary, Ireland and Slovakia.

KBC has already repaid all the 3.5 billion euros it received from the Belgian federal state and a first tranche of the remainder it owes the Flemish regional government. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Susan Fenton)