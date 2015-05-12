BRIEF-PERILS sets initial loss from Debbie at a$ 1.116 bln
* Zurich-Based organisation PERILS sets initial loss estimate for tropical storm debbie at a$ 1.116 billion
BRUSSELS May 12 Belgian financial group KBC on Tuesday reported better-than-expected net profit in the first quarter, caused by a strong improvement in the company's insurance business and its international markets unit swinging to a profit.
Net profit, adjusted for one-off items, rose by 51 percent in the first quarter from the same period last year to 510 million euros ($570.49 million), well above the 384 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
The group said its combined ratio - costs plus claims as a percentage of revenues, a key profit indicator in the non-life sector - fell to 82 percent in the first quarter due to a mild winter across all regions.
($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 Malaysia is trying to rope in China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd to develop a $1.7 billion Kuala Lumpur property project, barely a week after it dumped its original partners in disputed circumstances, sources aware of the discussions said on Tuesday.