BRUSSELS Aug 6 Belgian financial group KBC said on Thursday its net profit doubled in the second quarter compared with the same period last year, as both loans and deposits grew in its core markets.

Net profit was 666 million euros ($726.74 million), compared with 334 million euros in the second quarter of 2014 and 510 million euros in the first quarter of 2015. ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)