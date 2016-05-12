BRUSSELS May 12 Belgian financial group KBC
Groep on Thursday posted a better-than-expected net
profit in the first quarter, as increasing customer deposits,
loans and higher insurance income made up for some of the
group's increased tax bill.
The company said customer deposits increased by 3 percent
compared with last year, while loans were up 4 percent, mainly
driven by Belgium and the Czech Republic.
KBC said it paid 335 million euros as taxes in the first
quarter, up from 264 million in the same period last year.
The amount of outstanding loans in Ireland, where KBC had to
take a string of loan loss provisions over the past years,
decreased to 13.7 billion euros from 13.9 billion euros in the
final quarter of 2015.
Irish loan loss provisions in 2016 would be at the lower end
of a 50-to-100-million-euro range, added KBC.
For the group, net profit fell 23 percent in the first
quarter of 2016 to 392 million euros ($447.70 million), above
the 290 million euros that was expected by seven analysts polled
by Reuters.
($1 = 0.8756 euros)
