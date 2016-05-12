BRUSSELS May 12 Belgian financial group KBC Groep on Thursday posted a better-than-expected net profit in the first quarter, as increasing customer deposits, loans and higher insurance income made up for some of the group's increased tax bill.

The company said customer deposits increased by 3 percent compared with last year, while loans were up 4 percent, mainly driven by Belgium and the Czech Republic.

KBC said it paid 335 million euros as taxes in the first quarter, up from 264 million in the same period last year.

The amount of outstanding loans in Ireland, where KBC had to take a string of loan loss provisions over the past years, decreased to 13.7 billion euros from 13.9 billion euros in the final quarter of 2015.

Irish loan loss provisions in 2016 would be at the lower end of a 50-to-100-million-euro range, added KBC.

For the group, net profit fell 23 percent in the first quarter of 2016 to 392 million euros ($447.70 million), above the 290 million euros that was expected by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

($1 = 0.8756 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)