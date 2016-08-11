(Adds details on business units)

BRUSSELS Aug 11 Belgian financial group KBC on Thursday posted a year-on-year rise in net profit in the second quarter, as loan and deposit volumes grew in most of its core markets and it kept costs low.

Net profit rose some 8.3 percent in the second quarter to 721 million euros ($805.00 million), well above the 603 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Customer deposits were higher in all of the group's markets, including at its main businesses in Belgium and the Czech Republic, with only Hungary and Ireland showing a year-on-year fall in loans.

KBC said operating expenses fell by 1 percent mainly because of lower spending on staff and its headquarters.

The numbers also included an 84 million euro after-tax gain on the sale of the group's stake in Visa Europe.

The group said it would pay an interim dividend of 1 euro in November 2016 as part of its policy to pay out at least half of its consolidated profit.

The group lowered its guidance for impairment in Ireland, where KBC still has some 14 billion euros of loans outstanding, to a range of 0 to 40 million euros for 2016.

Its previous guidance for Irish loan losses was 50 to 100 million euros. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)