BRUSSELS Nov 17 Belgian financial group KBC reported a better-than-expected profit for the third quarter, buoyed by the strong performance of its insurance business.

The company's insurance business received a boost from very low claims in non-life insurance in the third quarter, it said on Thursday.

Asset impairments in its banking operations were less than half of what they were in the second quarter, but the company said that level would not be sustainable.

Deposits grew in all of its main markets, compared to the same period last year, with only Ireland showing a decrease in loans.

The Irish unit, which has been a major worry for KBC in past quarters with a loan book of 13.4 billion euros ($14.33 billion), was profitable year-to-date, KBC said.

The company confirmed it would pay an interim dividend of 1 euro on Nov. 18, adding it would also pay a further dividend after its shareholder meeting next year.

Net profit rose 4.8 percent in the third quarter to 629 million euros ($672.53 million), above six analysts' average expectation of 547 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9353 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)