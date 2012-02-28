LONDON Feb 28 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it had been invited to invest up to 80 million euros ($110 million) in Bank Zachodni, the Polish unit through which Spain's Santander is buying Kredyt Bank.

"Through the project, the EBRD will support a strategic acquisition in Poland with the aim to foster competition," the EBRD, whose role it is to support the banking sector in the region, said in an emailed statement.

Reuters had first reported last week that Santander had been looking to team up with the EBRD to buy Kredyt Bank from Belgian lender KBC. The deal between the two banks was announced earlier on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Douwe Miedema)