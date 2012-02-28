* Santander takes over Polish unit of Belgium's KBC

* Spanish lender third-biggest bank in Poland after deal

* Deal involves just 0.05 point capital outflow for Santander

By Sonya Dowsett and Robert-Jan Bartunek

MADRID/BRUSSELS, Feb 28 The euro zone's biggest bank Santander is doubling its bet on Poland, Europe's most resilient economy, by taking over a unit of Belgian lender KBC to create a business worth about 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion).

Spain's Santander will combine KBC's Kredyt Bank with Bank Zachodni WBK to turn the unit it bought just last year into Poland's No. 3 lender, trailing only the state-owned PKO and UniCredit's Pekao .

"It's a smart deal because Santander gains scale and synergies with minimum capital outflow," said Andrea Filtri, analyst at Mediobanca.

With pressure to raise capital levels, KBC is not the only bank to sell assets in Poland, the European Union's sole economy to avoid recession since the start of the global financial crisis in 2008. Allied Irish Banks sold Bank Zachodni itself to Santander last year.

Under the deal with KBC, Zachodni will issue 6.96 of its own shares for every 100 in Kredyt Bank, valuing the KBC unit at $1.37 billion based on current share prices, which is about a third more than Kredyt Bank's value before Tuesday.

Kredyt Bank shares had surged 17.7 percent to 14.08 zlotys by 1320 GMT, and KBC's up 6.4 percent. Zachodni shares fell 3.3 percent to 219.1 zlotys, while shares in Santander, which said the deal would have just a 0.05 point impact on core capital, edged up 0.5 percent.

Even after that surge, the offer is still more than a tenth above Kredyt Bank's price, a gap that traders said was due to concerns that the deal could face objections from regulators, exacerbated by the fact that shares in both of the Polish banks, especially Bank Zachodni, are not very liquid.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it was set to invest up to 80 million euros into Bank Zachodni, which would result in it owning a minority equity stake in the bank, which had relied on its help earlier.

"The EBRD has been invited to consider an equity investment in Bank Zachodni," said the lender, whose role it is to support the region's banking sector. Reuters reported last week that Santander was looking to bring the EBRD on board.

"Through the project, the EBRD will support a strategic acquisition in Poland with the aim to foster competition."

PAYBACK

KBC, which received 7 billion euros from Belgium and the region of Flanders during the 2008-09 financial crisis, will initially hold 16.4 percent of the combined bank, with Santander holding 76.5 percent.

But the Belgian bank will eventually sell that small stake, too.

In exchange for the state aid it received during the financial crisis, KBC agreed with the European Commission to sell off assets such as Kredyt Bank.

It has already sold Polish insurer Warta, its private banking arm, its British brokerage, its Asian derivatives operations, as well as Belgian insurance and bank units Fidea and Centea.

Only a number of small operations such as its German business and Antwerp Diamond Bank remain to be sold.