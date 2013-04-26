* Telenor gets bank licence, Soc Gen banking assets
* Deal part of 2009 reorganisation agreed with European
Commission
(Adds KBC's plans in Poland, SocGen getting some KBC Banka
branches)
BRUSSELS, April 26 Belgian banking and insurance
group KBC said on Friday it had agreed to sell its
Serbian unit KBC Banka to Societe Generale Srbija and
Telenor Serbia, one of the final divestments required
by the European Commission.
Telenor will buy all of KBC Banka's shares, and so secure a
banking licence, while Societe Generale Srbija will acquire KBC
Banka's key assets and deposits, KBC said in a statement.
For Telenor, the world's sixth largest mobile operator, the
deal is a key step towards bringing more advanced financial
services to Serbian customers.
Societe Generale has had operations in Serbia for more than
35 years, with 102 branches employing over 1,300 people.
It will acquire some of KBC Banka's 58 branches and 492
staff and its portfolio of 81,000 retail and small business
customers.
All the parties involved agreed not to disclose any
financial details of the transaction, which is expected to be
finalised in the fourth quarter of the year.
However, KBC said it would reduce earnings by 47 million
euros, 17 million euros of which would be taken in the first
quarter, although this would be largely offset by a capital
release of an estimated 42 million euros.
Separately on Friday, KBC announced that it was refocusing
its markets unit in Poland. KBC Securities Poland would drop its
retail brokerage, institutional sales, research and corporate
finance and focus on activities including clearing, settlement
and securities lending.
KBC's Serbian exit was part of a reorganisation agreed with
the European Commission in 2009 in return for approval of 7
billion euros in state aid to help it through the 2008-2009
financial crisis.
KBC has already paid back the 3.5 billion euros it received
from the Belgian federal government and plans to start repaying
the Flemish regional government this year.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, additional reporting by
Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade; editing by Rex Merrifield)